Week 6: Is AC and The Zone team coming to your school this Friday?

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Wednesday, Sports Director Anthony Calhoun and the WISH-TV Sports team announced The Zone schedule for Week 6.

Last Friday night, The Zone team traveled to 22 schools across Central Indiana, covering more high school football games than any other TV station in the state!

This Friday, AC and the squad will be headed to 22 more schools to air highlights and interviews on “The Zone,” at 11:08 p.m. on WISH-TV during News 8 at 11 p.m.

Is the WISH-TV Sports Team heading your way in just two days?

The Zone Schedule for Week 6

Game 1: Brownsburg @ Westfield

The biggest game on the Week 6 slate features two undefeated teams in 6A No. 1 Brownsburg (5-0) and No. 5 Westfield (5-0). This game will also feature an appearance from AC.

Calhoun and The Zone team will host a pregame tailgate party at 5 p.m., hanging out with fans and handing out T-shirts, posters, desserts, and more, LIVE on WISH-TV.

Game 2: Hamilton Southeastern @ Zionsville

6A No. 4 Hamilton Southeastern (4-1) heads to Zionsville (3-2). Both teams have this in common: Westfield handed them their first loss of the season by less than a field goal.

Game 3: North Central @ Carmel (WNDY Game of the Week)

Carmel (3-2) hosts a North Central team (0-5) still looking for its first win under new Head Coach Derek Hart for the MyINDY-TV Game of the Week. This one is available on our sister station, Channel 23.

Game 4: Ben Davis @ Lawrence North

6A No. 2 Ben Davis (4-1) barely escaped Warren Central’s freshman backup quarterback last week, winning 31-28 after a missed field goal in the final seconds by the Warriors. The Giants get another tough matchup this week at 6A No. 8 Lawrence North (4-1) who just picked up its first lost last week in a 17-14 battle with Carmel.

Game 5: Center Grove @ Lawrence Central

The second-ranked team in the state in Center Grove (4-1) heads to Lawrence Central (2-3) this week.

Game 6: Noblesville @ Franklin Central

A pair of 3-win teams in class 6A face off as Noblesville (3-2) heads to Franklin Central (3-2) on Friday.

Game 7: Bishop Chatard @ Guerin Catholic

The two best teams in 3A battle on Friday as No. 1 Bishop Chatard (5-0) takes on No. 2 Guerin Catholic (4-1).

Game 8: Brebeuf @ Roncalli

4A No. 8 Roncalli (3-2) just gave the aforementioned Guerin Catholic its first loss of the season in a huge 35-21 win at home. The Royals host a Brebeuf team (2-2) that had an extra week to think about a 34-29 loss to Guerin.

Game 9: Scecina @ Lutheran

A high-powered small-school matchup is on tap as the top-ranked team from 2A in Scecina (4-1) heads to 1A No. 1 Lutheran (5-0). The Saints have won 35 straight games, including back-to-back state championships.

Game 10: Avon @ Fishers

6A No. 6 Fishers (3-2) will welcome a winless Avon team (0-5). The Tigers are fresh off a 42-28 loss against Brownsburg, while Avon came oh-so-close to defeating Franklin Central last week, falling 31-28.

Game 11: Martinsville @ Whiteland

Martinsville (3-2) heads to 5A No. 12 Whiteland (2-3) on Friday for a Mid-State conference showdown.

Game 12: Pike @ Warren Central

Warren Central (2-3) cracks the 6A poll at No. 13 after hanging with Ben Davis on the road last week, eventually falling at the buzzer 31-28. The Warriors play host Pike (1-5) on Friday.

Game 13: Perry Meridian @ Greenwood

Greenwood (3-2) will play host to Perry Meridian (2-3) in another Mid-State showdown this weekend.

Game 14: Phalen Academy @ Crispus Attucks

Crispus Attucks (4-1) hosts Phalen Academy (1-4) on Friday.

Game 15: Tindley @ Purdue Polytechnic (at Howe)

A pair of two-win teams head to Howe for a matchup between Tindley (2-3) and Purdue Poly (2-3).

Game 16: Mooresville @ Franklin

5A No. 9 Mooresville (3-2) heads to Franklin (2-3) on Friday.

Game 17: Beech Grove @ Monrovia

Monrovia (4-1) has been hot of late, hosting Beech Grove (3-2) this week.

Game 18: Frankfort @ Western Boone

3A No. 9 Western Boone (3-2) gets Frankfort (1-4) on Friday.

Game 19: Heritage Christian @ Covenant Christian

2A No. 12 Heritage Christian (4-1) heads to Covenant Christian (3-2) for a high-powered matchup this weekend.

Game 20: Pendleton Heights @ Mt. Vernon

Pendleton Heights (3-2) travels to Mt. Vernon (2-3) on Friday.

Game 21: Columbus North @ Terre Haute North

Terre Haute North (0-5) is still in search of its first win as the Patriots host the Bulldogs of Columbus North (2-3)

Game 22: Park Tudor @ Ft. Wayne Blackhawk

Undefeated Park Tudor (5-0) is the No. 5 team in 1A right now with a long trip North on the schedule in this matchup with Ft. Wayne Blackhawk (0-5).

The Zone Banner

Every Sunday, AC releases his Top 8 Student Sections from the week before. Click here for this week’s Top 8, and be on the lookout for AC at a few of these games on Friday as schools around Central Indiana fight to claim the undisputed top spirit award, The Zone Banner.

Also, you can see the newest feature added in battle for The Zone Banner!

The newly launched “TheZoneBanner.com” will get you all of The Banner content you need.

Check out the photo gallery, featuring fan pictures from around Central Indiana in Week 5!

Post your pictures on Instagram and tag ACWeWantTheBanner to be featured in the photo gallery.

Social Media

Follow us on X, formerly known as Twitter, @WISH_TV.

Follow us on Instagram at ACWeWantTheBanner.

Make sure to use the hashtags #TheZone8 and #WeWantTheBanner!