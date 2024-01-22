Week 6: Vote for ‘The Zone’ Boys Basketball Player of the Week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — “The Zone” featured highlights from some of the best high school boys basketball games around central Indiana last Friday night.

“The Zone” airs highlights of the top basketball games around central Indiana every Friday at 11:08 p.m.

Last week, Center Grove’s Michael Ephraim was voted “The Zone” Boys Basketball Player of the Week after recording 14 points (7/8 from the field), 5 rebounds, 5 blocks, 2 steals.

Ephraim put up those impressive numbers in an 81-45 win over Greenwood in the semifinal round of the Johnson County Tournament on Jan. 12. The Trojans went on to win the tournament the next night.

This week, four student-athletes from central Indiana are up for the award, nominated by members of the News 8 Sports team. The majority of the athletes played in games that were covered on “The Zone,” but athletes with outstanding performances outside of those games can also be nominated.

The winner of this week’s honor will be revealed on the show at 11:08 p.m. on Friday.

Plenty of players had a great game on Friday night, but these four student-athletes stood out above the rest.

WEEK 6: ‘THE ZONE’ BOYS BASKETBALL PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Brownsburg’s Grant Porath

22 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists.

62-56 win over No. 3 and then-undefeated Westfield.

6’1 Senior Guard.

Franklin’s Micah Davis

36 points, 3 rebounds, and 3 steals.

55-58 win over Whiteland. Davis sunk the game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer.

6’2 Senior Guard.

Lawrence North’s Azavier Robinson

25 points, 5 rebounds and 2 steals.

62-60 win over North Central. Robinson scored the go-ahead basket with an and-1 drive with 12 seconds left.

6’2 Junior Guard.

Westfield’s Trey Buchanan

33 points, 5 rebounds, 1 assist.

62-56 loss vs. Brownsburg.

6’1 Senior Guard.

