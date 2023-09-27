Week 7: Will your team be highlighted on The Zone this Friday?

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Wednesday, Sports Director Anthony Calhoun and the WISH-TV Sports team announced The Zone schedule for Week 7.

Last Friday night, The Zone team traveled to 22 schools across Central Indiana, covering more high school football games than any other TV station in the state!

This Friday, AC and the squad will be headed to 22 more schools to air highlights and interviews on “The Zone,” at 11:08 p.m. on WISH-TV.

Is the WISH-TV Sports Team heading your way in just two days?

The Zone Schedule for Week 6

Game 1: Noblesville @ Hamilton Southeastern

Hamilton Southeastern (5-1) hosts Noblesville (3-3) in a big 6A matchup. Noblesville fell by a point at Franklin Central last week, while HSE got a 10-point win over Zionsville. This game will also feature an appearance from AC.

Calhoun and The Zone team will host a pregame tailgate party at 5 p.m., hanging out with fans and handing out T-shirts, posters, desserts, and more, LIVE on WISH-TV.

Game 2: Carmel @ Ben Davis

A huge 6A top-10 matchup is on tap this weekend as No. 3 Ben Davis (5-1) hosts No. 9 Carmel (4-2).

Game 3: Warren Central @ Lawrence North (WNDY Game of the Week)

Warren Central (3-3) heads to Lawrence North (4-2) for the MyINDY-TV Game of the Week. This one is available on our sister station, Channel 23.

Game 4: Zionsville @ Brownsburg

The top team in the state of Indiana in Brownsburg (6-0) will play host to Zionsville (3-3) on Friday.

Game 5: Franklin Central @ Fishers

Franklin Central (4-2) broke the hearts of Noblesville fans after a 1-point victory last week. The Flashes take a long trip to Fishers (4-2) this Friday.

Game 6: Andrean @ Bishop Chatard

3A No. 1 Bishop Chatard hosts a 2A No. 13 Andrean team that makes its first appearance on The Zone this week.

Game 7: Westfield @ Avon

6A No. 7 Westfield (5-1) hits the road to face a struggling Avon team (0-6), still in search of its first win. The Shamrocks just picked up their first loss of the season in a 37-7 loss to Brownsburg.

Game 8: Franklin @ Plainfield

A big 5A matchup takes place on Friday as 5A No. 13 Franklin (4-2) takes a trip to 5A No. 8 Plainfield (5-1).

Game 9: Center Grove @ Pike

The second-ranked team in the state in Center Grove (5-1) travels to a struggling Pike squad (1-5) on Friday.

Game 10: Decatur Central @ Greenwood

5A No. 9 Decatur Central (4-2) heads to Greenwood (4-2). The Hawks handed Plainfield its first lost last week with a 26-23 win over the Quakers.

Game 11: Lawrence Central @ North Central

Two teams coming off bad losses are looking for bounce-back performances this week. Lawrence Central (2-4) lost 31-7 to Center Grove last Friday while North Central (0-6) fell to Carmel 27-6.

Game 12: Whiteland @ Mooresville

Whiteland (3-3) heads to Mooresville (2-4) for a Mid-State battle on Friday night.

Game 13: Martinsville @ Perry Meridian

Martinsville (3-3) heads to Perry Meridian (2-4) on Friday. The Falcons look to bounce back after a tough 44-41 loss to Greenwood.

Game 14: Beech Grove @ Cardinal Ritter (at Marian)

Beech Grove (2-4) heads to Marian University to take on Cardinal Ritter (3-3) on Friday.

Game 15: Indian Creek @ Speedway

Same deal as game 14, where a 2-4 team gets a 3-3 squad. Indian Creek is sitting at .500, while Speedway sits a couple of games below that mark.

Game 16: Crispus Attucks @ Shortridge

Attucks (5-1) would be ranked in 4A if it wasn’t such a strong class. It heads to Shortridge (3-3) on Friday.

Game 17: Roncalli @ Louisville Male (Ky.)

4A No. 14 Roncalli (3-3) has a long road trip ahead, facing a tough matchup in Louisville. Male lost the 6A state championship in Kentucky last season by one point.

Game 18: Lutheran @ Monrovia

The number one team in 1A in Lutheran (6-0) looks to extend its winning streak to 37 games against a one-loss Monrovia team (5-1).

Game 19: Western Boone @ Southmont

Western Boone (4-2) heads to Southmont (4-2) as a pair of Sagamore teams face off in what could be a critical conference game.

Game 20: Lapel @ Heritage Christian

2A No. 5 Heritage Christian (5-1) hosts a Lapel team (2-4) making its first appearance on The Zone this season.

Game 21: Covenant Christian @ Manual

Covenant Christian (3-3) heads to Manual (2-4) on Friday night.

Game 22: Greenfield-Central @ Yorktown

Two teams making their WISH-TV debut this season. A quality Greenfield-Central team (5-1), ranked No. 8 in 4A, heads to Yorktown to take on the 4-2 Tigers.

The Zone Banner

Every Sunday, AC releases his Top 8 Student Sections from the week before.









