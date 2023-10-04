Week 8: Is The Zone coming to your school this Friday?

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Wednesday, Sports Director Anthony Calhoun and the WISH-TV Sports team announced The Zone schedule for Week 8.

Last Friday night, The Zone team traveled to 22 schools across Central Indiana, covering more high school football games than any other TV station in the state!

This Friday, AC and the squad will be headed to 22 more schools to air highlights and interviews on “The Zone,” at 11:08 p.m. on WISH-TV.

Is the WISH-TV Sports Team heading your way in just two days?

The Zone Schedule for Week 8

Game 1: Shortridge @ Bishop Chatard

Bishop Chatard (7-0) is the best team in 3A, and quite possibly one of the best teams in the state. The Trojans take on a 3-4 Shortridge team. This game will also feature an appearance from AC.

Calhoun and The Zone team will host a pregame tailgate party at 5 p.m., hanging out with fans and handing out T-shirts, posters, desserts, and more, LIVE on WISH-TV.

Game 2: Brownsburg @ Noblesville

Brownsburg (7-0) is definitively the top team in the state and is flirting with national rankings. This week the Bulldogs get a Noblesville team that has played much better than its 3-4 record.

Game 3: Warren Central @ Carmel (WNDY Game of the Week)

Warren Central (3-4) heads to Carmel (4-3) for the MyINDY-TV Game of the Week. This one is available on our sister station, Channel 23.

Game 4: Fishers @ Westfield

A high-powered 6A matchup has No. 6 Fishers (5-2) battling against No. 7 Westfield (6-1).

Game 5: Lawrence North @ Center Grove

6A No. 2 Center Grove (6-1) takes on a good Lawrence North (5-2) team that is hanging around the back end of the 6A polls.

Game 6: Ben Davis @ Lawrence Central

6A No. 3 Ben Davis heads to Lawrence for a matchup with 3-4 LC this weekend.

Game 7: Franklin Central @ Hamilton Southeastern

Hamilton Southeastern is the No. 5 team in 6A right now, hosting a solid Franklin Central team (4-3) on Friday.

Game 8: Avon @ Zionville

Zionsville (3-4) gets an Avon team (0-7) that is still looking for its first win, but the Orioles have been close multiple times over the last few weeks.

Game 9: Perry Meridian @ Decatur Central

5A. No 9 Decatur Central (5-2) just put up 63 points against Greenwood. The Hawks host Perry Meridian (2-5) this week.

Game 10: Speedway @ Lutheran

The number one team in 1A in Lutheran (7-0) looks to extend its winning streak to 38 games against a 2-5 Speedway team.

Game 11: Cathedral @ Roncalli

6A No. 8 Cathedral (5-2) l gets a much shorter road trip than last week when it traveled to Cincinnati, Ohio for a 39-26 win over LaSalle. This week the Fighting Irish head to Roncalli (3-4).

Game 12: Plainfield @ Whiteland

5A’s No. 8 team in Plainfield (6-1) gets a trip to Whiteland (3-4) this weekend. The Quakers just beat Franklin 38-3 last week.

Game 13: North Central @ Pike

There is one combined win between these two teams. Is this the week that North Central (0-7) gets its first win of the season or will Pike (1-6) get a much-needed home victory?

Game 14: Terre Haute North @ Guerin Catholic

Similar story to the two teams in game 13, Terre Haute North (0-7) has not enjoyed the taste of winning this year. Meanwhile, Guerin is 5-2 and ranked No. 5 in 3A.

Game 15: Cardinal Ritter vs. Scecina (at Marian)

2A No. 8 Scecina (4-3), fresh off a tough 38-14 loss to Triton Central a week ago, heads to Marian University to take on Cardinal Ritter (3-4).

Game 16: Triton Central @ Beech Grove

The second-ranked team in 2A in Triton Central (6-1), riding high after the Scecina win, gets a trip to Beech Grove (3-4) on Friday.

Game 17: Greenwood @ Franklin

Greenwood (4-3) heads to Franklin (4-3) a week after the Woodmen gave up 63 points to Decatur Central.

Game 18: Western Boone @ Danville

A matchup that has big-time Sagamore Conference implications has WeBo (5-2) taking on a second-place Danville team (5-2) that has just one conference loss.

Game 19: Pendleton Heights @ Yorktown

A good Pendleton Heights team (5-1) heads northwest to play Yorktown (4-3).

Game 20: Monrovia @ Cascade

A pair of 5-win teams face off as the Monrovia Bulldogs have a trip to Cascade to take on the Cadets on Friday.

Game 21: Greensburg @ East Central

This one could get ugly quick. 4A’s top team, undefeated East Central (7-0) takes on winless Greensburg (0-7).

Game 22: Blackford @ Oak Hill

3-7 Oak Hill gets to host a winless Blackford squad (0-7) on Friday.

The Zone Banner

Every Sunday, AC releases his Top 8 Student Sections from the week before. Click here for this week’s Top 8, and be on the lookout for AC at a few of these games on Friday as schools around Central Indiana fight to claim the undisputed top spirit award, The Zone Banner.

Also, you can see the newest feature added in battle for The Zone Banner!

The newly launched “TheZoneBanner.com” will get you all of The Banner content you need.

Check out the photo gallery, featuring fan pictures from around Central Indiana in Week 5!

Post your pictures on Instagram and tag ACWeWantTheBanner to be featured in the photo gallery.

