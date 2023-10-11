Week 9: Will your school be featured on The Zone this Friday?

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Wednesday, Sports Director Anthony Calhoun and the WISH-TV Sports team announced The Zone schedule for Week 9’s high school football slate.

Last Friday night, The Zone team traveled to 22 schools across Central Indiana, covering more high school football games than any other TV station in the state!

This Friday, AC and the squad will be headed to 22 more schools to air highlights and interviews on “The Zone,” at 11:08 p.m. on WISH-TV during News 8 at 11 p.m.

Is the WISH-TV Sports Team heading your way in just two days?

The Zone Schedule for Week 9

Game 1: Center Grove vs. Cathedral (at Butler)

One of the best games of the week takes place at the Butler Bowl this Friday. 6A No. 2 Center Grove (7-1) takes on No 8. Cathedral (6-2). This game will also feature an appearance from AC.

Calhoun and The Zone team will host a pregame tailgate party at 5 p.m., hanging out with fans and handing out T-shirts, posters, desserts, and more, LIVE on WISH-TV.

Game 2: Hamilton Southeastern @ Brownsburg

A high-powered, top-5 matchup takes place in Brownsburg as the No. 1 Bulldogs (8-0) host No. 5 Hamilton Southeastern (7-1). Brownsburg nearly lost to Noblesville last week while HSE won in ugly fashion against Franklin Central.

Game 3: Pike @ Lawrence North (WNDY Game of the Week)

Lawrence North (5-3) hosts Pike (2-6) for the MyINDY-TV Game of the Week. This one is available on our sister station, Channel 23.

Game 4: Franklin @ Decatur Central

5A No. 8 Decatur Central (6-2) hosts Franklin (5-3) on Friday. The Hawks barely snuck by Perry Meridian last week, winning by a touchdown while Franklin beat Greenwood by two scores.

Game 5: Westfield @ Franklin Central

Two teams in the 6A polls play on Friday as No. 6 Westfield (7-1) takes on a Franklin Central squad (4-4) that has played much better than a .500 record would suggest.

Game 6: Zionsville @ Fishers

Both teams look to bounce back after a forgettable weekend after Fishers (5-3) lost to Westfield and Zionsville (3-5) just gave Avon its first win of the season.

Game 7: Carmel @ Lawrence North

Carmel (5-3) comes off a close win over Warren Central, heading to Lawrence North (3-5) on Friday night.

Game 8: Cincinnati Elder (Ohio) @ Bishop Chatard

Cincinnati Elder (5-3) comes to town to take on the top team in all of 3A in Bishop Chatard (8-0). Last season, Elder beat the Trojans 21-16 in Ohio. Chatard hasn’t lost a football game since then.

Game 9: Noblesville @ Avon

Avon (1-7) just picked up its first win of the season in an upset over Zionsville. The Orioles host a 3-5 Noblesville team that is looking to stop a three-game losing skid.

Game 10: Martinsville @ Plainfield

5A No. 6 Plainfield (6-2) plays host to Martinsville (5-3) on Friday night.

Game 11: North Central @ Ben Davis

North Central (0-8) is still looking for its first win of the year. The Panthers will have a tough time with the state’s third-best team, Ben Davis (7-1).

Game 12: Whiteland @ Greenwood

A pair of .500 teams face off in Johnson County as Whiteland (4-4) heads to Greenwood (4-4) on Friday.

Game 13: East Central @ Roncalli

4A’s top team in East Central (8-0) comes off a 62-0 win over Greensburg. Meanwhile, Roncalli (3-5) just lost to Cathedral 42-0.

Game 14: Covenant Christian vs. Cardinal Ritter (at Marian)

Covenant Christian (4-3) heads to Marian University to take on Cardinal Ritter (3-5) on Friday.

Game 15: Triton Central @ Speedway

2A No. 1 Triton Central (7-1) heads to the west side to play Speedway (2-6) this weekend.

Game 16: Mooresville @ Perry Meridian

Perry Meridian (2-6) plays host to Mooresville (3-5) on Friday.

Game 17: Bloomington North @ Southport

A one-win Southport team (1-7) could have its hands full against the top team in 5A in Bloomington North (8-0). Bloomington North just squeaked by Columbus North

Game 18: Lebanon @ Western Boone

Western Boone (5-3) hosts Lebanon (4-4) on Friday.

Game 19: Purdue Polytechnic @ Heritage Christian

Heritage Christian is 5-3 on the year, hosting 3-5 Purdue Polytechnic on Friday.

Game 20: Yorktown @ Mt. Vernon

A pair of .500 teams take the field on Friday as Mt. Vernon hosts Yorktown.

Game 21: Monrovia vs. Scecina (at Beech Grove)

Monrovia (6-2) is putting together a good season, facing a tough test in 2A No. 14 Scecina (5-3) on Friday. This game will be played at Beech Grove High School.

Game 22: South Putnam @ Cascade

1A No. 6 South Putnam (7-1) heads to Cascade (5-3) on Friday night.

