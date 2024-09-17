Westfield, Brownsburg top Class 6A high school football poll
(AP) — The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses; records through games of Tuesday, September 17, 2024; and rating points:
Class 6A
- Westfield (5) (4-0) 188.
- Brownsburg (5) (4-0) 186.
- Warren Central (4-0) 154.
- Crown Point (4-0) 140.
- Center Grove (3-1) 122.
- Lawrence North (4-0) 86.
- Indianapolis Cathedral (2-2) 58.
- Columbus North (4-0) 54.
- Hamilton Southeastern (3-1) 48.
- Fort Wayne Snider (3-1) 26.
Others receiving votes: Fishers 16. Carmel 14. Elkhart 4. Lafayette Harrison 2. Penn 2.
Class 5A
- Plainfield (5) (4-0) 172.2.
- Concord (3) (4-0) 168.
- Valparaiso (2) (3-1) 156.
- Merrillville (3-1) 152.
- Lafayette Jeff (4-0) 128.
- Warsaw (3-1) 94.
- Bloomington North (3-1) 76.
- Whiteland (2-1) 48.
- Decatur Central (1-2) 44.
- East Central (2-2) 40.
Others receiving votes: Castle 18. Bloomington South 4.
Class 4A
- New Palestine (8) (4-0) 188.
- Evansville Reitz (1) (4-0) 164.
- Martinsville (4-0) 138.
- Greenfield (4-0) 132.
- Indianapolis Chatard (1) (3-1) 124.
- (tie) Leo (4-0) 108, and Mishawaka (3-1) 108.
- Indianapolis Brebeuf (3-1) 66.
- Columbia City (4-0) 40.
- New Prairie (3-1) 14.
Others receiving votes: 11, Northview 8. 12, East Noble 6. 13, Hanover Central 2. 14, Indianapolis Roncalli 2.
Class 3A
- Evansville Memorial (10) (4-0) 200.
- Heritage Hills (3-1) 138.
- Gibson Southern (4-0) 134,
- Guerin Catholic (3-1) 100.
- Batesville (4-0) 94.
- Mississinewa (4-0) 84.
- West Lafayette (3-1) 74.
- Fort Wayne Luers (3-1) 72.
- West Noble (4-0) 52.
- Garrett (4-0) 42.
Others receiving votes: Evansville Mater Dei 38. Heritage 16. Griffith 12. Tippecanoe Valley 12. Knox 12. Lawrenceburg 12. Maconaquah 8.
Class 2A
- Brownstown (1) (4-0) 162.
- Lafayette Catholic (5) (3-0) 150.
- North Posey (3) (4-0) 142.
- Indianapolis Lutheran (3-1) 112.
- Linton (3-1) 78.
- Western Boone (4-0) 76.
- Bluffton (4-0) 50.
- Adams Central (3-1) 40.
- Lapel (4-0) 40.
- Triton Central (2-2) 26.
Others receiving votes: North Putnam 24. Heritage Christian 24. Monrovia 22. South Vermillion 16. Northeastern 12. Paoli 8. Rochester 4. Centerville 4.
Class 1A
- North Judson (7) (4-0) 174.
- Providence (2) (4-0) 160.
- Carroll (Flora) (4-0) 144.
- Madison-Grant (4-0) 126.
- North Decatur (3-1) 102.
- Triton (3-1) 86
- Springs Valley (3-1) 62.
- South Putnam (2-2) 44.
- Pioneer (3-1) 30.
- Forest Park (3-1) 22.
Others receiving votes: Milan 14. Monroe Central 8. North Miami 6. Riverton Parke 6. Frontier 4. Knightstown 2.
Download the All Indiana Sports App!
Experience sports like never before! Get exclusive access to WISH-TV’s award winning sports coverage, including LIVE scores, highlights and news from high school to the pros. With the All Indiana Sports app, you’ll always be on top of the action—anytime, anywhere.