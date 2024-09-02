Westfield Culver’s holding Bud Wright Day

Sheridan football coach Bud Wright is entering his 60th season of high school football in the 2024 season. He's shown in August 2024. (WISH Photo)

WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — It won’t be an ordinary Friday at Culver’s in Westfield this week.

The fast-food restaurant has declared Sept. 6 to be Bud Wright Day in honor of the longtime Sheridan head football coach.

Wright had to miss the first game of the season two weeks ago after being injured during a preseason scrimmage. This is his 60th season coaching high school football in Indiana — the 59th at his alma mater.

According to the Hamilton County Reporter, the Westfield Culver’s — at 17651 Sun Park Drive, just south of Grand Park — is a place you can find Wright regularly. One of the employees is giving the community a way to show Wright their support at one of his favorite spots.

Lisa Blair is organizing an area with cards for the community to sign, wishing Wright a speedy recovery and appreciation for the decades of dedication and success with the Blackhawks. Supporters do not have to purchase anything at the restaurant to be included.

Wright has been the backbone of Sheridan football since he took over the head coaching job in 1965. Wright’s led the Blackhawks to 456 wins and nine state championships during that time — coaching generations of players.

“Without him, none of this exists,” Sheridan senior lineman Owen Trietsch told News 8 before the season started. “All the wins, the state championships. It’s a culture here, and we’re due. We need to get back there, and I think as a unit, we’re wanting that one goal – and we’re looking to get back. We got close last year, but we got to seal it.”

The Blackhawks have had a rough start to the season, losing their first two games. On Friday, Sheridan returns home to host Tri-Central, the first conference game of the season.