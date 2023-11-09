Where is ‘The Zone’ headed on Friday for regionals?

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The high school football schedule continues to climb toward the ultimate weekend at Lucas Oil Stadium the two days after Thanksgiving.

On Wednesday, News 8 sports director Anthony Calhoun and the WISH-TV Sports team announced ‘The Zone’ high school football schedule for Friday’s regional action.

Last Friday night, ‘The Zone’ team traveled to 22 schools across central Indiana, covering more high school football games than any other TV station in the state!

This Friday, AC and the News 8 team will be airing highlights from regional championship games on ‘The Zone,’ at 11:08 p.m. on WISH-TV.

Is the WISH-TV Sports Team heading your way in just two days?

‘THE ZONE’ SCHEDULE FOR REGIONALS

Game 1: Ben Davis vs Cathedral at UIndy (WNDY Game of the Week)

No. 3 Ben Davis (10-1) heads to the University of Indianapolis to play No. 7 Cathedral (8-3) for a chance to play Center Grove or Warren Central in the semi-state round. This is the MyINDY-TV Game of the Week, available LIVE on our sister station, Channel 23.

Game 2: Warren Central @ Center Grove

Warren Central (5-6) heads to the highest-ranked team left in the tournament in 6A No. 2 Center Grove (10-1).

Game 3: Bishop Chatard @ Delta

3A No. 1 and undefeated Bishop Chatard (12-0) gets a trip to Muncie to play Delta (8-4).

Game 4: Hamilton Southeastern @ Westfield

6A No. 5 Westfield (10-1) hosts No. 6 Hamilton Southeastern (9-2) on Friday, with the winner playing undefeated Crown Point or 10-1 Penn from the north.

Game 5: Mooresville @ New Palestine

3A No. 3 New Palestine (10-2) hosts Mooresville (7-5) on Friday.

Game 6: Whiteland @ Decatur Central

5A No. 7 Decatur Central (9-2) welcomes No. 13 Whiteland (7-4) for regionals on Friday.

Game 7: Providence @ Lutheran

1A No. 1 Lutheran (10-0) is currently riding a 40-game win streak heading into regional play, hosting No. 4 Providence (12-0).

Game 8: North Posey @ Triton Central

2A No. 1 Triton Central (11-1) hosts No. 4 North Posey (11-1) on Friday.

Game 9: North Decatur @ Sheridan

A pair of ranked teams in 1A take the field north of Indy as No. 12 Sheridan (9-3) gets No. 15 North Decatur (9-3).

Game 10: Eastern Hancock @ Southmont

Southmont (7-5) hosts Eastern Hancock (8-4) for regionals on Friday.

Game 11: Leo @ Mississinewa

On Friday, 4A No. 5 and undefeated Mississinewa (12-0) gets to host No. 10 Leo (10-2).

Game 12: Evansville North @ Bloomington South

5A No. 3 Bloomington South (10-1) gets a home game against No. 13 Evansville North (8-3) on Friday.

Game 13: Park Tudor @ North Judson

1A No. 5 and undefeated Park Tudor (12-0) heads to North Judson (8-4) for regional action this weekend.

Game 14: Batesville @ Heritage Hills

There are just two combined losses between 3A No. 7 Heritage Hills (11-1) and No. 12 Batesville (11-1). The winner gets 1-loss Tri-West or 10-2 Gibson Southern.

THE ZONE BANNER

The Zone Banner goes to the best student section in Central Indiana every year.

On Friday, AC will announce his Top 2 Finalists for The Zone Banner at 11:08 p.m. during “The Zone.”

You can cast your vote for the Top 2 right here! You can vote once per hour, as many times as you like! Voting is one factor, but not the final determiner for the Top 2.

Check out the photo gallery, featuring fan pictures from around Central Indiana last week!

Post your pictures on Instagram and tag ACWeWantTheBanner to be featured in the photo gallery.

