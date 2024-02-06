Which basketball games will be highlighted on ‘The Zone’ Friday night?

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Friday at 11:08 p.m., WISH-TV’s high school basketball show, “The Zone,” will air highlights from the top games around central Indiana.

This week, “The Zone” will feature highlights from seven high school basketball games around the area.

In addition, WISH-TV’s “The Zone” Player of the Week will be recognized.

Last week, Greenfield-Central’s Braylon Mullins was voted “The Zone” Boys Basketball Player of the Week after recording a school record-51 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals in a 2-point double overtime win against Pendleton Heights. Mullins sunk the game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer in the second overtime.

WEEK 8: ‘THE ZONE’ GAMES

Game 1: Ben Davis vs. Lawrence North (WNDY Game of the Week)

The reigning champs take the floor against maybe the top team in the state on MYINDY-TV as No. 10 Ben Davis (13-4) takes on No. 1 Lawrence North (18-1). This is the WNDY Game of the Week, available on our sister station, Channel 23.

Game 2: Cathedral vs. Fishers

Also in the running for Indiana’s best high school basketball team in No. 3 Fishers (18-1), a team that takes on No. 5 Cathedral on Friday.

Game 3: Carmel vs. Hamilton Southeastern

The only team that has defeated Fishers, and the only team that has defeated Lawrence North. Carmel (9-9) did so in back-to-back games. The pesky Greyhounds take on Hamilton Southeastern (13-6) this Friday.

Game 4: Noblesville vs. Brownsburg

4A No. 4 Noblesville (16-2) hits the road to take on Brownsburg (11-9) on Friday.

Game 5: Brebeuf vs. Covenant Christian

3A No. 2 Brebeuf (12-4) will travel on Friday to take on Covenant Christian (7-10).

Game 6: Jeffersonville vs. Center Grove

4A No. 14 Center Grove (12-4) gets a home game on Friday against Jeffersonville (11-6).

Game 7: Plainfield vs. Greenwood

The Quakers of Plainfield (13-6) hit the road to take on the Woodmen of Greenwood (5-12).

