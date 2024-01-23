Will your school be featured on ‘The Zone’ this Friday?

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Friday at 11:08 p.m., WISH-TV’s high school basketball show, “The Zone,” will air highlights from the top games around central Indiana.

This week, “The Zone” will feature highlights from 10 high school basketball games around the area.

In addition, WISH-TV’s “The Zone” Player of the Week will be recognized.

Last week, Center Grove’s Michael Ephraim was voted “The Zone” Boys Basketball Player of the Week after recording 14 points (7/8 from the field), 5 rebounds, 5 blocks, 2 steals.

Ephraim put up those impressive numbers in an 81-45 win over Greenwood in the semifinal round of the Johnson County Tournament on Jan. 12. The Trojans went on to win the tournament the next night.

WEEK 6: ‘THE ZONE’ GAMES

Game 1: North Central @ Warren Central (WNDY Game of the Week)

A pair of 9-win teams do battle on MYINDY-TV as North Central (9-5) takes on Warren Central (9-7). This is the WNDY Game of the Week, available on our sister station, Channel 23.

Game 2: Fishers vs. Franklin Central

The No. 1 team in the state in Fishers (15-0) hits the road to face Franklin Central (8-8) on Friday.

Game 3: Avon vs. Westfield

4A No. 3 Westfield (12-1) hosts Avon (10-5) on Friday. The Shamrocks look to bounce back from their first game of the season last Friday against Brownsburg.

Game 4: Hamilton Southeastern vs. Noblesville

4A No. 4 Noblesville (13-2) gets a home game against Hamilton Southeastern (11-5) on Friday.

Game 5: Carmel vs. Ben Davis

The defending champs in 4A No. 11 Ben Davis (10-3) play host to Carmel (6-9) this Friday night.

Game 6: Brownsburg vs. Zionsville

Brownsburg (9-8) heads to Zionsville (7-8) after playing spoiler to Westfield’s perfect season last weekend.

Game 7: Bishop Chatard vs. Brebeuf

3A No. 4 Brebeuf gets a road trip on Friday night against a talented Bishop Chatard team (6-5).

Game 8: Lafayette Central Catholic vs. Guerin Catholic

Lafayette Central Catholic (9-3) gets a long drive to Hamilton County to play Guerin Catholic (12-5) on Friday.

Game 9: Columbus North vs. Southport

The Columbus North Bulldogs (5-8) get a road trip up to Southport Fieldhouse to play the 4-9 Cardinals Friday night.

Game 10: Mooresville vs. Whiteland

Whiteland (10-7) attempts to bounce back from last Friday’s overtime loss in Franklin with a home game against Mooresville (7-10) this weekend.

