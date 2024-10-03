Will your school have highlights on ‘The Zone’ this week?

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After rain and wind pushed most games last week to Saturday, all signs are pointing towards great weather this Friday, with the temperatures in the high 60s and low 70s and clear skies.

Here are the 22 games that will have highlights on ‘The Zone’ in Week 7 on WISH-TV at 11:08 p.m. on Friday.

Lawrence North at Warren Central

It’s a matchup between undefeated teams in the Metropolitan Interscholastic Conference (MIC). The Wildcats explosive offense (44.5 points per game) will be put to the test against Warren Central, who only allows 4.7 points per game.

Center Grove at Cathedral

Cathedral takes their two game winning streak into a matchup with the Trojans. Center Grove has won five straight games after dropping their season opener to Westfield. Center Grove head coach Eric Moore won his 300th game of his career last week. This game will be played at Marian University.

Hamilton Southeastern at Noblesville (tailgate)

This WISH-TV tailgate will go back to the Hoosier Crossroads Conference. The Millers have started 0-4 in conference play and will look to get their first conference win of the season against the Royals. HSE ended their two game losing streak last week with a win against Zionsville.

Ben Davis at Carmel

Carmel looks to get back to above .500 when the face the Giants. Ben Davis (1-5) lost by 30 points to Lawrence North last week after taking Warren Central to overtime the week before.

Brownsburg at Zionsville

The undefeated, #1 team in 6A visits the Eagles in Zionsville. Brownsburg got the biggest win of the season last week, beating the former #1 team Westfield at home.

Monrovia at Lutheran

Lutheran is on a three game winning streak and they’ll welcome Monrovia to town. Monrovia is on a four game winning streak. This will be a pivotal game in deciding the winner of the Indiana Crossroads Conference.

Avon at Westfield

Westfield looks to bounce back from their first loss of the season against Brownsburg last week. Avon started the season 0-4 in conference play and will look to change that this week. Their only win of the season so far is against Ben Davis.

Fishers at Franklin Central

Fishers looks to build on their 4-2 record this week on the road against Franklin Central. The Flashes have won back-to-back conference games against Avon and Noblesville.

Plainfield at Franklin

Plainfield lost their first game of the season last week to Decatur Central. They’ll look to bounce back against Franklin, who has lost four straight games and has not won a conference game yet this season.

Greenwood at Decatur Central

Greenwood (2-4) has lost back-to-back games. Decatur Central (3-2) is coming off their biggest win of the season against Plainfield.

Pike at Guerin Catholic

Pike has lost back-to-back games and will look to bounce back against Guerin Catholic. The Eagles have lost three straight games (all to conference opponents) after starting the year 3-0.

New Castle at Mt. Vernon

New Castle is on a three game winning streak and Mt. Vernon is on a two game winning streak after starting the season 0-4.

Terre Haute South at Brebeuf Jesuit

Brebeuf’s four game winning streak was snapped last week when they lost to Roncalli in the rain. They now host Terre Haute South The Braves are 1-4 on the season.

Cardinal Ritter at Beech Grove

Ritter has lost four straight games and look to bounce back against Beech Grove. The Hornets are 3-3 and look to pick up their third conference win against Ritter.

LaSalle (OH) at Roncalli

Roncalli has won back-to-back games against conference opponents and now host LaSalle from Ohio.

Triton Central at Scecina

Triton Central has won back-to-back games and looks to keep that winning streak going against Scecina. Scecina is coming off a lopsided loss to Lutheran.

Shortridge at Crispus Attucks

Crispus Attucks has won three straight games, while Shortridge has lost four straight games after starting the season with a victory.

Speedway at Covenant Christian

Covenant Christian is looking for their first win of the season as they host Speedway. Speedway has lost two straight games.

Perry Meridian at Martinsville

Martinsville looks to keep their undefeated record in tact against Perry Meridian. The Artesians now have a full game lead in the Mid-State Conference after Plainfield lost last week. Perry Meridian is 3-3 after beating Greenwood last week.

Mooresville at Whiteland

Mooresville snapped their four game losing streak last week against Franklin. Whiteland (3-2, 2-2) looks to get above .500 in conference play.

Frankfort at Danville

Danville is on a five game winning streak, one of two undefeated teams in the Sagamore Conference. Frankfort is still winless and will look to get their first win of the season this week.

Taylor at Clinton Prairie

Taylor ended their three game losing streak last week, beating Sheridan in the rain on Friday night. Clinton Prairie has lost two straight games.

