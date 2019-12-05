WISH-TV, MyINDY-TV 23 to broadcast 80 MIC high school games in 2020

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — DuJuan McCoy, Owner of WISH-TV and MyINDY-TV 23; and Greg Maish, president of ISC Sports Network, announced today a multi-year partnership to broadcast live, high school athletic events on WISH-TV and MyINDY-TV 23 (WNDY).

“Indiana is just different in how we as a state view high school sports. They still matter to communities, from the big cities to the small towns, and we are privileged to broadcast them on a regular basis,” said Greg Maish, President of ISC Sports Network. “To find a broadcast TV partner with the same mindset is a unique opportunity to bring these games to a broader audience. There was a taste of this during the football season, and now it is incredibly exciting to build this partnership with WISH-TV and MyINDY-TV 23 and to know these games will be seen for the foreseeable future.”

This broadcast collaboration will bring up to 80 high school games, including several with the Metropolitan Interscholastic Conference (MIC) throughout the year. The partnership will also bring all-star contests and other special athletic events to WISH-TV and MyINDY-TV 23. The MIC is made up of Ben Davis, Carmel, Center Grove, Lawrence Central, Lawrence North, North Central, Pike, and Warren Central high schools.

“I am very pleased to be able to expand our local sports programming on WISH-TV and MyINDY-TV 23 for the viewers of Indiana,” said DuJuan McCoy, Owner, President, and CEO of Circle City Broadcasting. “The history of high school sports in Indiana is legendary worldwide, and I am eager to help bring back Hoosier hysteria to our great state, on broadcast television, where it belongs.”

The full schedule for high school sports broadcasts will be available as the seasons are announced. The first match-up can be seen Wednesday, December 11, 2019, as Lawrence Central hosts Lawrence North at 7:30 p.m., followed by the Hall of Fame Classic on December 27, and 28, 2019, all on MyINDY-TV 23.