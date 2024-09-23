Zionsville students take part in crazy competition on Friday night

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Students across central Indiana have been in a heated competition for the coveted Zone Banner to start the season.

Last Friday, the students at Zionsville took it to another level at the WISH-TV tailgate.

They had four students compete for a watermelon eating contest, which ended in a flipped table and complete chaos. Watch the video at the top of the story to see.

The Zionsville student section has made AC’s top 8 the last four weeks in a row, only missing the list in the first week of the season.

On the field, the Eagles are 3-2, already tying the number of wins they had last season. They are on a two game winning streak, beating Franklin Central and Noblesville to start 2-1 in conference season.

This week, Zionsville travels to Hamilton Southeastern.

