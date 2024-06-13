Zionsville wins 2024 IHSAA Boys Golf State Championship

CARMEL, IN (WISH) — The Zionsville Eagles won the 2024 IHSAA Boys Golf State Championship on Wednesday. It was their third overall and their first since 2004.

The Westfield Shamrocks finished in second place for the third straight year.

Here are the schools that finished in the top five.

1. Zionsville (+24)

2. Westfield (+29)

3. Hamilton Southeastern (+30)

4. Noblesville (+35)

5. Center Grove (+37)

Zionsville’s team was made up of Andrew Wall (T5, E), Max Steiner (T8,+4), Gavin Poole (T15, +7), Brycen Tisch (T39, +13), and Bryce Conlee (T78, +23).

Brayden Miller from Fairfield was the IHSAA Boys Golf Individual State Champion, finishing at five under par for the tournament.

Here is the leaderboard for the rest of the individual top ten.

1. Brayden Miller, Fairfield (-5)

T2. Aidan Gutierrez, Valparaiso (-1)

T2. Justin Hicks, Leo (-1)

T2. Jake Cesare, Westfield (-1)

T5. Daymian Rij, Gibson Southern (E)

T5. Wall, Zionsville (E)

7. Caleb Schnarr, Jasper (+2)

T8. Mattingly Upchurch, Hamilton Southeastern (+4)

T8. Steiner, Zionsville (+4)

T8. Leo Wessel, Guerin Catholic (+4)

The state championship was played at Prairie View Golf Club in Carmel. This was the 10th straight year that it has hosted the state championship.