High School - The Zone

Zone Banner finalists: Franklin, Guerin, Martinsville, Westfield

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – All season, schools in central Indiana have battled for the 2022 WISH-TV Zone Banner presented by Crew Carwash.

The schools competed for the best student section. After weeks of watching school spirit on display in high school football, the four finalists were announced Friday night on “The Zone.”

These schools, listed in alphabetical order, stand out and are in contention to win the undisputed top spirit award the 2022 Zone Banner to display in their school gymnasium.

Congratulations to the following schools:

Franklin Community.

Guerin Catholic.

Martinsville.

Westfield.

Now we want to hear from you! Tweet us using #TheZone8 or visit our Instagram Page @acwewantthebanner to show us why your school has the best student section and school spirit in central Indiana!

We will reveal the final two schools at 11:08 p.m. Nov. 11 on “The Zone!”