Highlights: Ben Davis vs. Lawrence North – Feb. 9, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Friday, “The Zone” featured highlights from the top high school basketball games around central Indiana. Watch the highlights of Ben Davis vs. Lawrence North above.

Ben Davis 60 – Lawrence North 53

The Zone

“The Zone,” airs at 11:08 p.m. on WISH-TV during News 8 at 11 p.m.

Click here for scores from around the state.

To see highlights from other games and other high school basketball content, click here.

—

For more updates on high school sports throughout the year, follow us on X and Facebook.