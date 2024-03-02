Search
Highlights: Cathedral vs. Warren Central – March 1, 2024

Cathedral vs. WC; March 1, 2024

by: Nathaniel Finch
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Friday, “The Zone” featured highlights from some of the top high school basketball sectional semifinal games around central Indiana. Watch the highlights of Cathedral vs. Warren Central above.

Cathedral 48 – Warren Central 43

