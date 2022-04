Sports

Home opener at Victory Field kicks off 120th season

INDIANAPOLIS – The first home game for the Indianapolis Indians 120th season kicks off at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday.

They play the Omaha Storm Chasers.

Cheyne Reiter, the director of communications for the Indians, said Tuesday’s game will have fireworks.

Doors open at 6:00 p.m.

The Indians face the Storm Chasers at home Tuesday through Sunday, April 10.

For ticket information, click here.

WISH-TV and MyINDY-TV 23 will be airing games throughout the 2022 season.