Sports

Hoosier soccer fans cheer on Team USA

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Even though the United States men’s national soccer team hasn’t won a match yet during the World Cup there was a lot to celebrate Friday.

“We’re glad to be tied at half time, even if England was up, the last time the USA played England, they blew a 13 colony lead,” said USA fan Scott Brady.

Brady and hundreds of other fans watched Team USA battle to a scoreless draw with England at the Union Jack Pub in Indianapolis.

“We just played our worst football and they still couldn’t beat us we are going through, America won’t,” said Lewis Tomlinson who is among several British fans in attendance.

There may be one thing these dueling fans can agree on, the World Cup is bringing fans together during a time when the world seems divided.

“It’s pretty amazing to me to see so many supporters of football, as you would say, soccer, it’s just great to see so many fans,” said Team England fan Cameron Jones.

The U.S. team needs to win its next match against Iran, in order to advance to the knockout round.