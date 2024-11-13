Hoosiers move up to 7-seed in College Football Playoff predictions

Indiana quarterback Kurtis Rourke (9) reacts after the team scores a touchdown during an NCAA football game against UCLA on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Hoosiers heard their name called for a second straight week in the College Football Playoff rankings.

The undefeated Hoosiers moved up three spots to be ranked fifth. IU currently sits as the No. 7-seed, projected to host the No. 10-seed Alabama in the First Round of the 12-team playoff. This would bring the Crimson Tide into Memorial Stadium in Bloomington.

This is the second set of rankings. The 13-member committee made up of current and former coaches, players and athletic directors will choose the list of 12 teams three more times before the final bracket is locked in on Sunday, Dec. 8.

Curt Cignetti’s crew beat Michigan 20-15 Saturday to improve to 10-0, marking the first 10-win season in Hoosiers history.

The game against Michigan was the most adversity the Hoosiers have faced all season. Cignetti said he didn’t like how his team played but did like seeing how the Hoosiers responded to tough situations.

“Championship teams find a way to win football games, and not all the time do you get style points. This is probably the first one we haven’t gotten style points,” Cignetti said. “This is a team, and everybody’s goal is the same. I can’t say enough about these guys. I don’t throw many bouquets out there. We all know that. But these guys have accomplished quite a bit.”

The tenth-ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish also moves up in the projections to the No. 9-seed. If the season were to end today, the Irish would travel to Knoxville to face the No. 8-seed Tennessee Volunteers in the First Round.

Indiana has the week off before facing No. 2 Ohio State in Columbus Saturday, Nov. 23 at noon, while the Irish host Virginia in South Bend at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 16.