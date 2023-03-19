Hoosiers preparing to face Miami in NCAA Tournament second round

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana University men’s basketball team is hoping to get to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2016.

But, to do so, the fourth-seeded Hoosiers (23-11) will have to beat the Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes (26-7) on Sunday night in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

The game is scheduled to tip-off at 8:40 EST inside MVP Arena.

“It really comes down to us,” said IU senior forward Race Thompson. “Our defense works really well when we’re keying in together. We’re really just focused on what we do, and again just kind of familiarize ourselves with what they do so we can kind of see some things coming.”

The Hoosiers are coming off a first-round NCAA Tournament win over Kent State Friday night.

IU senior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis led the Hoosiers in that victory, scoring 24 points and hauling in 11 rebounds.

“You guys see it on a night-in and night-out basis, and we see it every day in practice and once we play the game,” said IU head coach Mike Woodson. “It’s been a nice carryover into the ball games. My coaching staff has done an excellent job in helping me get him (Trayce Jackson-Davis) to this point.”

The Hurricanes have star power though as well. One of their top players is actually an Indianapolis native.

Guard Nijel Pack went to Lawrence Central High School. He led the Hurricanes with 21 points in their first-round win over Drake.

“Just watching him (Pack) just grow throughout high school and blossom into the player that he is now, just being able — the way he shoots the ball and then passing, his ability to attack the rim is huge keys and huge developments that he’s been able to work on,” said Jackson-Davis. “So I’m excited. It’s not every day you get to play someone that you grew up really close to.”

News 8 will preview the game live from Albany at 6 p.m. EST.