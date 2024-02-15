How Haliburton plans to handle Indy’s All-Star Game weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — There will be no “break” for Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton this NBA All-Star Game break.

The face of the franchise has a full schedule, highlighted by Sunday’s game where Haliburton will play for the second-straight year, his first as a starter.

“It’s a really cool moment for me, especially it being in Indy and being able to represent not only this organization but the people who support the Pacers as well,” Haliburton said. “So, I’m really excited about that.”

A cool moment, sure, but it’s also just another day at the office for Haliburton.

“I plan on getting to the arena the same way I do anyway,” Haliburton said. “I’m still planning on parking in my parking spot and going down the hallway. I’m not really changing anything. So, I think that’s really the cool part about it.”

His arena. His city. His fans. Haliburton’s ready to represent the 317 all All-Star Game weekend.

“When I step outside my house going anywhere, I know I represent myself but also this organization as well the right way,” Haliburton said. “But also having fun at the All-Star Game, putting on a show, doing what I do, like, that’s what I do on a nightly basis. I’m sure being around other All-Stars isn’t going to … it’s definitely not going to make me not do that. It’s probably going to make me do it more.”

Haliburton joins the likes of Paul George, Jermaine O’Neal and Reggie Miller as the only Pacers to ever be All-Star starters. It’s just the beginning of a hopefully legendary career.

“I feel like I have a chance to be not only a special player within myself, but a special player for this organization moving forward. Something that, you know, kids from Indy when they’re adults hopefully they’ll tell their kids about how I was as a player,” Haliburton said. “I think that’s the cool part about being with an organization long term. This is where I plan to be for the rest of my career.”

Haliburton’s representing Indiana as Indianapolis represents him. Photos like the one outside of the Indiana Convention Center can be seen all over downtown Indy. Haliburton says it’s pretty cool seeing his face this big on so many buildings in the city that’s preparing for an event that hasn’t happened in 40 years.