Sports

How to attend NFL Combine Experience at Lucas Oil Stadium

A view of the 2022 NFL scouting combine. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Want to take a selfie with the trophy that goes to the winner of the NFL’s Super Bowl?

Football fans will have that chance and more in a new way to enjoy the scouting combine coming to Lucas Oil Stadium.

A no-cost event called the NFL Combine Experience, described in a news release as “a slate of free experiences and activations for fans,” will start March 2. People who want to attend must sign up for an NFL OnePass online.

“All adults will need to register to gain access and can register for up to five minors,” the release says.

Fans can also watch the combine in action on the field of Lucas Oil Stadium. The Combine Experience will include Combine Zone Games :, a 40-yard dash, a combine obstacle course​, a vertical jump​, a bench press photo opportunity, ​a three-cone drill​ and a broad jump.​

Plus, fans can take selfies with the Vince Lombardi Trophy​ and a collection of 56 Super Bowl rings.

Player and “legend” autograph sessions will also be available.

The NFL Combine Experience will be open from 1- 7 p.m. March 2-3, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. March 4, and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. March 5.