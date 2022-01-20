HSE, Carmel high schools raise money for injured wrestler

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — Sportsmanship was on full display in Fishers as rivals teamed up to raise thousands of dollars to help a badly-injured high school wrestler.
Our partners at the Hamilton County Reporter report Hamilton Southeastern sophomore Harrison Rich suffered a severe spinal cord injury during a match in December.
He is currently at Riley Hospital for Children, waiting to be transferred to a hospital in Chicago.
Last night, HSE and Carmel squared off in a meet but came together in collecting more than $3,000 in donations.
The money will go to help offset travel costs for the family.
A GoFundMe page has also collected more than $15,000 dollars.