Iconic IU sports announcer Chuck Crabb explains decision to retire

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — Traditions like their candy stripes, the IU victory flag, and the voice of Chuck Crabb in Assembly Hall are what make Indiana University basketball so special.

But, unexpectedly, Crabb has officially called it a career.

“That will always mean a lot to me, being in this venue. A chill just kind of went over me,” Crabb said.

For nearly five decades, the voice of Chuck Crabb has enriched Indiana athletics events. By his math, he has been a part of nearly 850 men’s basketball games, more than 400 women’s hoops outings, 130 football games, 26 years of announcing for track and field, and 43 years of involvement with the Indiana cheerleading program.

Senior Associate Athletic Director Jeremy Gray has his own memories of Crabb.

“I pretended that he was announcing my name in the driveway growing up,” Gray said. “He’s just part of the soundtrack of our lives, and there are just very few people like that in the country, and [it’s] just a remarkable legacy.”

So, after 45 years on the microphone, why the sudden midseason departure?

“Within the last two weeks, 26-year colleague and friend, dear friend, John Harmon passed away. He was the sound and light technician for this building and other athletics locations. I was asked to participate in his memorial service celebration. And, with that, I heard some eight people come up to his wife and two grown children and say, ‘It’s just a shame he didn’t have a chance to retire and be with you to enjoy watching his two grandsons grow up,'” Crabb said. “That made me think long and hard. But, you know, I’ll always be greatly indebted to being a part of this house.”

Crabb’s unmatched devotion to the Hoosiers is irreplaceable. But the Indiana legend does have some advice as he passes the torch.

“Probably the same thing that Coach Knight’s message was, once upon a time,” Crabb said. “That you’re not greater than the game. You’re not a performer. You’re there to report what’s happening. They’ll be blessed beyond their life and beyond belief with what they’ll be and how they’ll be seen. Don’t get caught up in it. Just, you know, continue to be a member of Hoosier nation and enjoy that opportunity.”

A staple is now missing from the scorer’s table in Assembly Hall, and because Crabb never gave a formal Hoosier goodbye, here’s what he’d say in his final sign off.

“If I were to stand there and look out, I’m sure I’d be speechless and looking up at people that have meant so much to me over some 45 years, and I would thank them for their love, for allowing me to be the eyes that would see a game for them,” Crabb said. “I’ll greatly miss Hoosier Nation. I’m a part of it. Proud alumnus. And we’ll look forward to cheering on Indiana as much as I possibly can. And as I would close, I would say, it’s all for the glory of old IU.”

Indiana is all for you, Chuck. Enjoy retirement.