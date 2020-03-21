IHSAA appoints Paul Neidig as next commissioner

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana High School Athletic Association Inc. on Friday said its assistant commissioner will be its next commissioner

Paul Neidig has been the assistant commissioner to Bobby Cox since 2017. Neidig administered the sports of boys and girls cross country, boys basketball, boys and girls track and field, and unified track and field.

“Paul has some great thoughts and ideas about how to continue leading the Association and its member schools. We feel the organization is in great hands and we look forward to working with him,” said Matt Martin, chairman of the IHSAA Executive Committee and athletics director at Knightstown High School, in a news release.

Prior to joining the association office, Neidig spent 31 years with the Evansville Vanderburgh schools, serving as chief of staff and athletics director.

Neidig said in the release, “I’m very humbled to be chosen to become the next commissioner of the IHSAA. I’m proud to be a part of this organization and lead it into the future. Our primary focus will continue to be promoting and supporting education-based athletics in our state.”

He will start the job Aug. 1.