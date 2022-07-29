Sports

IMSA race added to Indianapolis Motor Speedway schedule for 2023

SEBRING, FLORIDA - MARCH 19: The #10 Acura DPi of Ricky Taylor, Filipe Albuquerque and Will Stevens is shown in action during the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring, IMSA race, Sebring International Raceway, Sebring, FL, March 19, 2022. (Photo by Brian Cleary/Getty Images)

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) – The IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship is returning to Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

On Friday morning, IMS officials announced the return of the series to the track for the first time since 2014. The race will be Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 with on-track action also happening the two days prior. The event will be called the “IMSA Battle on the Bricks” weekend.

The event will be a timed race lasting two hours and 40 minutes and will be on the IMS road course.

“Indianapolis Motor Speedway is hallowed ground in the world of motorsport, and we are honored to bring IMSA and the WeatherTech Championship back to IMS,” IMSA President John Doonan said in a statement. “There has been mutual interest and many conversations between IMSA and IMS leadership for quite some time to bring our brand of premium endurance sports car racing back to the Speedway and our collective fans.”

Track officials say there’s an agreement in place for IMSA to stay on the schedule in 2024-25 and that race distance will be even longer.