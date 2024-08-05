Indiana athletes contribute to Team USA’s medal haul at Paris Olympics

Athletes competing at the 2024 Paris Olympics for the U.S. swimming team have officially wrapped up their events, concluding a nine-day stretch that saw multiple medals and significant achievements. Carmel’s Drew Kibler and Alex Shackell were among those who added to the medal tally, with Shackell earning her third gold. Evansville’s Lily King also played a key role in the team’s success. Senior Editor at USA Today Sports, Michelle Martinelli, provided insights into the competition and the standout performances.

Michelle noted that Sunday marked the final night of swimming events, with Team USA finishing strong. The last event, the women’s medley relay, saw the U.S. team, including King, not only win gold but also break a world record. King was part of the previous world record team in 2019, making the achievement even more significant.

Katie Ledecky also made history by securing her ninth Olympic gold medal, solidifying her status as one of the sport’s greatest athletes. Her dominance, particularly in longer distance events like the 800 and 1500 freestyle, continues to set her apart on the global stage. Ledecky remains the only Olympic champion in the women’s 1500, an event added to the Olympics only in 2021.

Martinelli shared her personal experience of competing against Olympic swimmers Ryan Murphy and Abbey Weitzeil in a light-hearted race. Despite her swimming background, she described the experience as humbling, highlighting the extraordinary skill and athleticism of these top-tier competitors.

The competition also underscored the increasing strength of international swimming teams, with countries like France, Italy, and China posing strong challenges. Martinelli observed that Team USA continues to face growing competition from around the world, including standout performances from French swimmer Léon Marchand.

A viral video featuring Michael Phelps responding to Australian Olympian Cate Campbell’s remarks about Team USA’s enthusiastic cheering and use of cowbells was also discussed. Phelps emphasized the team’s pride and motivation, which was evident as the U.S. team clinched their eighth gold medal in the final event, surpassing Australia.

Martinelli, who was on the ground in Paris covering the events, described the atmosphere as electric, particularly during the relays. She emphasized the team aspect of relays, which bring a heightened sense of excitement and camaraderie to the sport.

Reflecting on her experience, Martinelli expressed gratitude for the opportunity to cover the Olympics, noting the incredible energy and unforgettable moments she witnessed during the games.