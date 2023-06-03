Indiana defeats West Virginia 12-6 in Lexington Regional

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Phillip Glasser scored twice and drove in two runs and Indiana took advantage of West Virginia miscues, defeating the Mountaineers 12-6 on Friday in the Lexington Regional.

The Hoosiers led 3-1 after batting in the third, but West Virginia took the lead with two runs in the bottom of the inning and another in the fourth. In the third, Landon Wallace drew a bases-loaded walk and Caleb McNeely drove in a run with a sacrifice fly. In the fourth, Braden Barry scored on a double steal with Logan Sauve.

Indiana went back ahead with a 3-run sixth in which Peter Serruto scored on an error by the pitcher, Glasser came home on a sacrifice fly and Bobby Whalen scored on a wild pitch. In total, the three runs scored on two hits, an error and a wild pitch.

Indiana put the game away with a five-run ninth that featured a two-run triple by Brock Tibbitts and a two-run homer by Josh Pyne.

Reliever Brayden Risedorph (3-1) got the win despite allowing three runs on four hits in 3 2/3 innings. Ty Bothwell picked up his first save of the season, yielding one run over the final 3 1/3 innings.

Blaine Traxel (7-6) took the loss, allowing six runs — three earned — in 5 1/3 innings.

Third-seeded Indiana (42-18) will play tournament host Kentucky in the winner’s bracket on Saturday. No. 2 West Virginia (39-19) will play Ball State in an elimination game. Kentucky defeated Ball State 4-0 on Friday.