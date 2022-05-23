Sports

Indiana Fever celebrate 10th anniversary of WNBA championship

Members of the 2012 WNBA champion Indiana Fever gather at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on May 22, 2022. (Provided Photo/Indiana Fever on Twitter)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Members of the 2012 WNBA championship-winning Indiana Fever gathered Sunday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse to celebrate the 10th anniversary of their run to the title.

Former head coach Lin Dunn, 2012 WNBA Finals MVP Tamika Catchings, and other team members were honored in a halftime celebration during the Fever’s game against the Connecticut Sun.

Catchings addressed the fans and looked back on the team’s run to the championship, which ended with the Fever defeating the Minnesota Lynx in four games.

“Thanks to the fans…you were our sixth man. Every single day, we came out, we competed with each other, but we competed alongside you as well,” Catchings said. “All of our families were here, just being able to share that moment, all of you guys that were there with us that night, it’s crazy.”

It certainly didn’t feel like 10 years had passed for Catchings, who added, “I don’t feel like we’ve aged at all!”

The Fever entered Sunday’s game looking to snap a three-game losing streak.

Victoria Vivians led the way for Indiana with 15 points and her three-pointer in the third period helped cut Connecticut’s lead to 12, but a late basket and foul from Sun forward Alyssa Thomas allowed Connecticut to pull ahead on the way to a 92-70 victory.

The Fever will be back in action Tuesday on the road in Chicago.