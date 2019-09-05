Indiana Fever will make Butler University’s Hinkle Fieldhouse temporary home

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Fever has announced the team’s temporary home venue will be at Butler University’s Hinkle Fieldhouse beginning in the 2020 season.

The team is relocating due to a multi-year project at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

“On behalf of our entire organization, we are extremely thankful to have such a great community partner in Butler University,” commented Pacers Sports & Entertainment President Rick Fuson. “We look forward to bringing the best of women’s professional basketball to Hinkle Fieldhouse – which is an incredible venue to showcase our state’s beloved game.”

According to a press release, the team will play their home games on Butler’s campus for the 2020, 2021 and part of the 2022 seasons.

The renovations to Bankers Life Fieldhouse are set to happen mostly in the summer months following the Indiana Pacers’ 2019-2020, 2020-2021 and 2021-2022 seasons.

“As we temporarily move from one fieldhouse to another, we could not be happier to have this great relationship with Butler University,” said Fever President Dr. Allison Barber. “We will do everything in our power to make sure this change of venues runs as smoothly as possible for our fans, our players, our staff and all friends and supporters of the Fever. The game of basketball is so important to Hoosiers and we are excited to bring the WNBA back to Hinkle Fieldhouse after playing a preseason game there in 2004.”

Hinkle Fieldhouse was constructed in 1928 and it was named to the National Register of Historic Places in 1983. The facility was declared a National Historic Landmark in 1987.

“With nearly $50 million invested in Hinkle Fieldhouse over the last few years, Butler has been able to preserve the charm of our national historic landmark while also adding new amenities for our fans,” said Butler Vice President/Director of Athletics Barry Collier. “This investment has provided Butler with the opportunity to host a great franchise in the Indiana Fever over the next few seasons. PS&E is a partner that Butler has enjoyed a longstanding relationship with, and I am confident that our university and Hinkle Fieldhouse will continue to deliver a tremendous experience for the basketball fans of our community.”

The Fever will return to Bankers Life Fieldhouse following the finalization of the facility upgrades.