Aliyah Boston wins Eastern Conference Player of the Week

Indiana Fever forward Aliyah Boston (7) looks to shoot over New York Liberty forward Jonquel Jones (35) in the second half of a WNBA basketball game in Indianapolis, on July 12, 2023. The Liberty defeated the Fever 95-87 in overtime. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Despite being an all-star in her rookie season last year, it was a slow start to the season for Aliyah Boston. She struggled through the first 12 games of the season, averaging just 10.3 points per game on 41.7% shooting from the field.

That changed last week. In a blowout loss to the Sun on Monday, Fever head coach Christie Sides left Boston in the game after pulling the rest of the starters in the second half to get her to try and build some confidence. It must have worked, because Boston was excellent in the last two games of the week.

In two home wins on Thursday against the Dream and Sunday against the Sky, she dropped 27 and 19 points, respectively. The 27 point outburst was the most she’s had this season, and her only game over 20 points. It also tied her career high.

Overall, Boston averaged 20.0 points, 13.0 rebounds, and 3.7 assists in the three games last week. She also recorded a double-double in all three games and moved into a tie for fifth in Fever franchise history with 15 career double-doubles.

This is the second Eastern Conference Player of the Week that Boston has received in her career.

The Fever have now won three of their past four games. They are now 5-10 on the season and would be in the playoffs as the 8 seed.

The Fever will conclude their three game homestand against the Mystics on Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.