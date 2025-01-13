AT&T WNBA All-Star 2025 logo revealed

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis is set to host an All-Star game for the second straight year, one of many major sporting events in the Circle City in 2025.

With the AT&T WNBA All-Star 2025 coming to town in July, the logo was revealed on Monday. It features the orange from the WNBA logo along with the Fever’s red, blue, and gold.

The AT&T WNBA All-Star 2025 includes a skills challenge and a 3-point contest on Friday, July 18 and the All-Star Game on Saturday, July 19. Both events will be hosted at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. There will also be a fan fest leading up to events.

The WNBA All-Star 2025 Host Committee was also announced, with Pacers Sports & Entertainment CEO Mel Raines and Indiana Fever legend Tamika Catchings headlining the executive committee.

“Fans are in for a jampacked, star-studded weekend that’s lining up to be the biggest WNBA All-Star event yet,” Raines said in a statement. “Our WNBA All-Star 2025 Host Committee’s deep bench of experienced and diverse leaders have teamed up to ensure Indianapolis delivers an unparalleled, fan-centered experience for the most-anticipated midseason matchup.”

“As a former player who had the privilege of representing our amazing city and home team in many WNBA All-Stars, there’s nothing more exciting than Indy taking over the world stage to host the best of the best in women’s basketball,” Catchings said in a statement. “WNBA All-Star is more than just a game — it’s going to be an epic celebration of the tremendous growth of our sport and diverse fanbase, and an opportunity to deliver big wins for our community through unique events and impactful philanthropic partnerships.”

Tickets for the AT&T WNBA All-Star will go on sale in the spring.