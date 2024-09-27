Caitlin Clark addresses racism and hate directed toward WNBA players

Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever warms up before tip-off against the Dallas Wings at the College Park Center on July 17, 2024, in Arlington, Texas. (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Friday morning, Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark addressed the racist and other hateful comments that WNBA players have endured throughout the season.

“It’s definitely upsetting,” Clark said. “Nobody in our league who should be facing any sort of racism, hurtful, disrespectful, hateful comments and threats. Those aren’t fans. Those are trolls, and it’s a real disservice to the people in our league, the organization, the WNBA.”

“But there are a lot of really good fans, whether they have been fans for 20-plus years or whether they’re new fans in our league,” Clark said. “I think continuing to uplift this league in a very positive light is the best thing that we can do because there are so many great players. There are so many great teams. There are so many positive storylines that can be written and celebrated. For me, that’s why I became a fan of this league. These people were my idols. I grew up wanting to be like them. So, I think continuing to uplift and represent this league in a positive way is the best thing that we can do.”

Clark’s comments were in response to Connecticut Sun forward Alyssa Thomas, who spoke on the hate and racism that she says she experienced this season.

“I think in my 11-year career I’ve never experienced the racial comments from the Indiana Fever fan base,” Thomas said.

Thomas made the comments after Wednesday’s playoff game between the Fever and Sun.

Fever head coach Christie Sides addressed Thomas’ comments as well on Friday, reading a prepared statement before her press conference.

“There is absolutely no place for hate or racism of any kind in our sport,” Sides said. “Zero. It’s unfortunately all too common on social media and our players across the league are too often the targets. This is not something any player in this league should have to tolerate. Social media is unfortunately full of trolls who hide behind fake names to take personal shots at our players throughout the league and spew ugliness and racism. This isn’t what real Fever fans, this isn’t what real WNBA fans are about, and it’s not what our organization stands for. It doesn’t in any way, shape, or form represent any of us. Fans have come out this year in record numbers because they love the game, they love the players, they love the Fever players, and other players across the board.”

The WNBA even issued a statement of its own about the situation on Wednesday.

“Togetherness is one of our core values, one of our four team core values that we stand by, and we will continue to use that platform to bring people together,”” Sides said.

The Fever was swept by the Sun in the first round of the WNBA playoffs. It was Indiana’s first trip to the playoffs in eight years.