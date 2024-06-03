Caitlin Clark adds another award to already historic WNBA career

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Basketball superstar Caitlin Clark is already history-making WNBA career continues with another major award. The league announced on Monday that Clark would be named this season’s first WNBA Rookie of the Month.

Clark is the third player in Fever franchise history to receive the honor. Last year’s Rookie of the Year Aliyah Boston won three times in 2023 and Natalie Achonwa got the award in June 2015.

This year’s No. 1 overall pick averaged 17.6 points and 6.6 assists in her first month playing professionally — leading all rookies in both categories. She also snagged 5.1 boards a game.

Through her first 11 games, Clark scored 20 or more points in five, including her career-high 30 points on May 28 against the Los Angeles Sparks. Her debut 20 points against the Connecticut Sun was the second-most by any Fever rookie behind Tamika Catchings’ 24 back in 2003.

Clark is working on a ten-game streak of having at least five assists. As of Monday, Clark has the fourth-best assists numbers of any player in the WNBA. Specifically in May, her 59 is second-most.

Clark became the second player in league history to hit at least 150 points, 50 rebounds, and 50 assists in her first 10 games in the W.

In May, Clark made 24 threes, which tied Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi for the most in the entire league.

The award comes off the heels of a controversial weekend for Clark. Saturday’s home win against the Chicago Sky was overshadowed by Chennedy Carter’s flagrant foul that was initially called an “away from the play” common foul. Then in Sunday’s 36-point loss to the New York Liberty, Clark had only three points after going 1-10 from the floor, 1-7 from distance.

The Indiana Fever get a much-needed five-day break before their next game at the Washington Mystics on Friday. That game tips off at 7:30 p.m. on ION.