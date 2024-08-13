Caitlin Clark, Fever excited to get back to the season

UNCASVILLE, CONNECTICUT - MAY 14: Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever warms up prior to a game against the Connecticut Sun at Mohegan Sun Arena on May 14, 2024 in Uncasville, Connecticut.

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It’s been 27 days since the Fever last played a game, with the WNBA taking a break during the Olympics.

While the break has been beneficial for the team to build chemistry, get some rest, and get work done in practice, they are excited, Caitlin Clark specifically, to get back to playing real games again.

“I think this prep has been really good, but eventually you get to the point where it’s just like, let’s go now,” Clark said. “Let’s get these last 14 games going. I think that’s kind of the point we’re at.”

During the break, Clark got to reset, after barely getting a rest in between the college season and the start of the WNBA season. She also took some time work on things to make herself better.

“Our team obviously got a lot better too,” Clark said. “We’re a young group, so the more we can work, the more we can practice together, the better we’re going to get.”

With so much time in between games, the competition level at practice could have dipped. But, Clark did not let that happen.

“She’s the ultimate competitor and she makes other people around her have that same mentality, which is great,” Fever head coach Christie Sides said. “All of them want to win every drill that we do.”

The Fever have nine of their final 14 games at home, including their first two to get re-started.

“These are two really huge, important games for us to get this second half really started off on the right note,” Clark said.

Aliyah Boston agreed, saying that the home crowd advantage will be important for them.

The Fever return from the Olympic break on Friday to take on the Mercury at 7:30 p.m. at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The Fever are 2-0 against the Mercury this season, winning one game at home and one game on the road.