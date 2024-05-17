Caitlin Clark, Fever outmatched in home opener

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark stands on the court in the first half of a WNBA basketball game against the New York Liberty on May 16, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It was another tough game for Caitlin Clark. Like the first game of her WNBA career, she struggled. She had just nine points while shooting 2-8 from the field and 1-7 from beyond the arc. The rest of the Fever team also could not find a rhythm, and they dropped their home opener 102-66 to the New York Liberty.

Despite the lack of points, there was one big positive from Clark in Thursday’s game: The turnovers. She had 10 in the regular season opener on Tuesday, but just 3 tonight. She also picked up 6 assists, which was the tied for the most in the game.

Breanna Stewart dominated the Fever, putting up 31 points and leading all scorers in the game for the Liberty.

Aliyah Boston lead the Fever with 12 points.

The Fever will now travel to New York to face the Liberty again on Saturday at 1 p.m.

This story will be updated.