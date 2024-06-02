Caitlin Clark, Fever respond to Chennedy Carter’s viral foul

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - JUNE 01: Marina Mabrey #4 of the Chicago Sky defends Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever during the third quarter in the game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on June 01, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Fever locked in their first win of the season at Gainbridge Fieldhouse Saturday against the Chicago Sky in the first game of the WNBA’s Commissioner’s Cup.

The Fever’s No. 1 overall draft pick Caitlin Clark also got some revenge against her college nemesis and now Sky starter Angel Reese — whose LSU Tigers beat Clark’s Iowa Hawkeyes in the NCAA Women’s Basketball National Championship in 2023.

But the hard-fought and physical win didn’t come without controversy.

With 15 seconds left in the third quarter, Sky guard Chennedy Carter dropped in a jumper to cut the Fever’s lead to four and then promptly hip-checked Clark to the ground. Officials called it a simple “away from the play” foul — not saying it was flagrant.

This sent the Fever faithful in an uproar — as criticism towards officials continues, especially regarding how Clark is treated in the WNBA.

Clark is aware of the target she wears on the court, and knows that she’ll just have to continue to live with the circumstances — no matter how fair she feels the calls are.

“It is what it is,” Clark said postgame. “I feel like I’m at the point where you accept it and don’t retaliate. Just let them hit you, be what it is, don’t let it get inside your head and know it’s coming. I think at this point I know I’m going to take a couple hard shots a game. I’m trying not to let it bother me. Just trying to stay in the game and stay focused on my team, and focus on what’s important.”

Fever head coach Christie Sides said she will most likely send the play into the WNBA for review after looking at the tape.

“We just keep sending all these clips into the league, and they keep telling us why we’re not right about what we think, but we’re going to keep doing it,” Sides said. “These guys are going to start getting calls. They’ve got to start getting calls.”

Fever general manager Lin Dunn posted on X her displeasure for the officiating, saying:

“There’s a difference between tough defense and unnecessary— targeting actions! It needs to stop! The league needs to “ cleanup” the crap! That’s NOT who this league is!!“

Regardless, Sides was happy with how Clark handled herself.

“I’m just really proud of her for not reacting,” Sides said. “She’s a competitor and she kept her cool, and that’s exactly what she needed to do in that moment. She handled it amazing.”

In the other locker room, Carter told reporters postgame that she would not answer any questions about Clark.

The Fever are back in action at 7 p.m. Sunday as they face the New York Liberty