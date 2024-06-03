Caitlin Clark held to just three points as Laney-Hamilton and Jones help Liberty rout Fever

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) dribbles the ball against the New York Liberty during the first half of a WNBA basketball game, Saturday, May 18, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

NEW YORK (AP) — Caitlin Clark had just one basket and three points in the worst game of her young pro career, and the New York Liberty routed the Indiana Fever 104-68 on Sunday night.

Betnijah Laney-Hamilton scored 20 points and Jonquel Jones added 18 for the Liberty, who were nearing the end of the easy win when Clark left the game and Aliyah Boston departed a few minutes later after an awkward fall.

Clark shot 1 for 10 and had five assists. The No. 1 pick in the draft played the first few minutes of the fourth quarter before exiting, holding her ear for a little bit as she left the court.

The Fever had another scary moment a few minutes later when Boston went down awkwardly after she was fouled. She gingerly walked off the court and back to the locker room.

Indiana was playing the second game of a back-to-back set. The Fever (2-9) beat Chicago on Saturday afternoon by one point.

The Fever have had a brutal stretch to the start the season with 11 games in the first 20 days, including playing New York three times now.

The Liberty took advantage of the tired Fever, racing out to a 31-13 lead after one quarter. Laney-Hamilton and Breanna Stewart each had seven points in the opening 10 minutes as New York pushed the pace.

Clark was scoreless in the first quarter before starting off the second period with a logo 3-pointer. She was constantly hounded defensively by Laney-Hamilton and Kayla Thornton.

New York led 55-37 at the break. Indiana got within 12 early in the third quarter before the Liberty blew open the game.

Kelsey Mitchell scored 21 points to lead Indiana.

BRINGING IN FANS

Clark has been a huge draw at home and on the road this season. New York had 17,401 fans in attendance for the game.

UNSELFISH PLAY

All five Liberty starters had at least four assists as the team combined to have 30.

UP NEXT

Fever: Indiana finally gets time to rest as its next game is Friday in Washington.

Liberty: New York travels to Chicago for a rematch against the Sky, who handed the team its first loss of the season.