Caitlin Clark is looking forward to some time off after a record-setting night

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) reacts after making a three-point shot against the Dallas Wings during the first half of an WNBA basketball game in Arlington, Texas, on May 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — As much as she wanted to play in the Olympics, Caitlin Clark savors the thought of some time off during the WNBA’s monthlong hiatus for the Paris Games.

Never mind that Indiana’s rookie sensation didn’t really look as if she needed any while setting a WNBA record with 19 assists in the Fever’s final game before the break.

“I feel like I’ve been nonstop go since, like, probably September of last year,” Clark said before her milestone moment Wednesday night in a 101-93 loss to the Dallas Wings.

And that’s because she has.

Two weeks after her second consecutive trip to the national championship game with Iowa, Clark was the No. 1 overall pick in the WNBA draft.

About another three weeks later, her preseason debut came in a sold-out arena on the University of Texas at Arlington campus, the same place she set the assists record in front of another sellout.

Clark’s long break isn’t quite here because she will play for the WNBA All-Stars against the U.S. women’s Olympic team in Phoenix on Saturday night.

Soon enough, Clark will take about a week off before the Fever get into some sort of routine to try to stay sharp for after the break. Most of the roster will be home for the Olympics. Indiana’s first game back is Aug. 16 at home against Phoenix.

“I think it’ll be really good for myself and my body,” Clark said. “You’re getting close to a full year of just playing basketball nonstop. So it’ll probably be a little weird for me not playing games. But I think it’s definitely going to be good for my body.”

Clark scored 24 points despite going 2 of 9 from deep in the loss to the Wings.

Clark leads all rookies at 17.1 points per game and leads everybody at 8.2 assists. Over the past nine games, Clark is averaging 11.9 assists..

“She’s going to get a breather and get some rest. I think it’s just great,” Fever coach Christie Sides said. “She’s just been going so hard for quite some time now. I think it’s going to help her so much just to kind of decompress.”

Since Iowa’s opener last Nov. 6, Clark has played 65 games that counted and two that didn’t — Indiana’s brief exhibition season.

Along the way, Clark was an involuntary participant in discussions of race amid the meteoric rise of a young, white star, and hard fouls on her brought more attention than usual.

Chicago’s Chennedy Carter had one upgraded to a flagrant foul a day after it happened, and after Carter’s coach, Teresa Weatherspoon, told her guard the play wasn’t appropriate.

The off-the-court drama coincided with the Fever’s rough start against a difficult schedule. They rebounded from 1-8 by going 10-7 the rest of the way before the break and are in the playoff picture.

If Indiana advances to the postseason in September, that’ll be more than a year since Clark started ramping up for her final season with the Hawkeyes, which ended with a second consecutive loss in the NCAA title game.

“Honestly, I feel pretty good,” Clark said. “I think the beginning of the season was probably the most difficult for me. Just the adjustment of, first of all, playing in this league. And then second of all, the schedule that we had, playing a game, having a day off, playing a game.

“I think once we really kind of got into a flow and got a few wins under our belt and had a little more practice time, things have settled down and flowed a little better. I feel like my feet are definitely getting under me more and starting to build more and more confidence.”

