Caitlin Clark named Eastern Conference Player of the Week

Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark reacts during the second half of a WNBA basketball game against the Seattle Storm, Sunday, Aug. 18, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Caitlin Cark was named the WNBA Eastern Conference Player of the Week for the second consecutive week.

Clark averaged 24.3 points, 9 assists, and 5 rebounds in four games in the week of August 26-September 1.

She set the WNBA rookie record for three-pointers made in the game on Wednesday against the Connecticut Sun. Clark also passed Ticha Penicheiro for the most games with at least ten assists by a rookie in WNBA history.

Clark set a career-high in points on Friday in the Fever’s victory against the Sky, pouring in 31 points. She followed that up with another near career high in points, putting up 28 points and 12 assists in the Fever’s victory against the Wings on Sunday.

The Fever went undefeated in their 4 games in the week, beating the Dream, Sun, Sky, and Wings, with three of those victories coming on the road.

The Fever now have a winning record for the first time since June in 2019, with a record of 17-16. They currently sit in the six-seed in the playoffs with seven more games to play. If the season ended on Tuesday, they would play the Minnesota Lynx in the first round of the playoffs.

The Fever take the court again on Wednesday to play against the Los Angeles Sparks at 7 p.m. at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.