Caitlin Clark named Eastern Conference Player of the Week

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) reacts after a foul was called on the Fever in the second half of an WNBA basketball game against the Atlanta Dream, Monday, Aug. 26, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Caitlin Clark was named the WNBA Eastern Conference Player of the Week for her performance from August 15-25.

In the three games the Fever played in that time frame, she averaged 25 points, nine assists, and five rebounds per game.

Her 25 points per game was the third most among all players in the WNBA in that time span.

She also became the franchise rookie leader in three-pointers, broke the all-time rookie assist record in the WNBA, and joined Aliyah Boston and Tamika Catchings as the only rookies in Fever history to score at least 500 points in a rookie season.

The Fever went 2-1 in those three games, beating the Mercury and Storm at home and lost to the Lynx on the road.

The Fever won on Monday night against the Atlanta Dream, 84-79. Clark had 19 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists in that game.

This is the first time that Clark has won Eastern Conference Player of the Week. Earlier in the season, Clark won WNBA Rookie of the Month in May and July.

The Fever are now 14-16 and are currently in the seventh seed for the WNBA playoffs. They have a 3.5 game cushion on the Atlanta Dream, who are currently 9th in the league and out of the playoffs.

The Fever play again on Wednesday at 7 p.m. at home against the Connecticut Sun.