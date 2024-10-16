Caitlin Clark makes All-WNBA First Team

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) reacts during a first-round WNBA basketball playoff game against the Connecticut Sun, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024, in Uncasville, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The accolades continue to roll in for Caitlin Clark’s record-setting rookie season.

On Wednesday, she was named to the All-WNBA First Team.

Clark joins Tamika Catchings as the only Fever players to make be on the All-WNBA First Team.

Clark received 52 first place votes from 67 sportswriters and broadcasters.

She joins Napheesa Collier, A’ja Wilson, Breanna Stewart, and Alyssa Thomas on the All-WNBA First Team. Collier and Wilson were unanimous selections.

Clark is fifth rookie honored on the first team since 2000, joining Candace Parker, Diana Taurasi, Catchings, and Sue Bird.

Clark also won the WNBA Rookie of the Year on October 3.

Clark is the first rookie in WNBA history to lead the league in assists per game and broke the WNBA record with 337 assists this season.

Clark shattered multiple rookie records, including the most points by a rookie, most assists by a rookie, and the most three-pointers by a rookie. Clark also became the first rookie to record a triple-double (she recorded two on the season) and set the single-game record record for assists with 19.

She also led the league in three-pointers made with 122.

She helped lead the Fever to the playoffs for the first time since 2016 and a seven win improvement from last season.

The Fever’s season ultimately ended in the first round of the playoffs, where they were defeated by the Connecticut Sun.