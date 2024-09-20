Caitlin Clark named WNBA Rookie of the Month

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) reacts after a foul was called on the Fever in the second half of an WNBA basketball game against the Atlanta Dream, Monday, Aug. 26, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Caitlin Clark won the WNBA Rookie of the Month award for the third straight time to close out the regular season. It was her fourth time of the season winning the award.

In September, Clark put up 22.5 points per game, 9.1 assists per game, and 5.6 rebounds per game.

She led the league in assists in September and was the second-best scorer in the WNBA in the month.

Clark scored her career-high in points in September, putting up 35 points against the Dallas Wings and knocked down six three-pointers.

Clarke was the WNBA regular season leader for rookies in points per game (19.2), assists per game (8.4), and steals per game (1.3).

Her 8.4 assists per game paced the entire WNBA in the regular season. She also led the league in total three-pointers made.

The Fever got the six seed in the WNBA playoffs and will play against the third seeded Connecticut Sun in the first round.

The first game is on Sunday at 3 p.m. in Connecticut. Game 2 is at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, and Game 3, if necessary, is on Friday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

The Fever went 1-3 against the Sun in the regular season, winning the last matchup between the two teams.