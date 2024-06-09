Caitlin Clark reacts to being left off USA Basketball Olympic Team

FILE - Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) passes the ball from under the basket while being defended by Seattle Storm guard Jordan Horston (23) and center Mercedes Russell (21) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Thursday, May 30, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler, File)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark is using the Team USA snub as motivation.

USA Basketball’s 12-player roster was released Saturday with Clark noticeably not included. This year’s No. 1 overall draft pick and two-time National Player of the Year got the call on the bus after the win against the Washington Mystics Friday night — as Team USA wanted to share the news before the team was made public. Clark tied the WNBA rookie record making seven three pointers that night — a record that’s been held by Crystal Robinson since 1999.

Sunday, Clark spoke to the media for the first time since the news broke. She said it’s always been a goal to play for Team USA, but she’s not disappointed she didn’t make the team this time around.

“I think it just gives you something to work for,” Clark said. “That’s a dream. Hopefully one day I can be there, and I think it’s just a little more motivation. You remember that and hopefully in four years, when four years comes back around, I can be there.”

Fever head coach Christie Sides is helping Clark keep that mindset, but knows that her star guard is already extremely competitive.

“You know, I just tried to keep her spirits,” Sides said. “The thing she said was ‘Hey coach, they woke a monster,’ which I thought was awesome.”

Clark added that she’ll be happy to get the month long break to rest, recover, and work on parts of her game she hasn’t been able to refine after immediately going from the NCAA National Championship to the WNBA.

The Fever travel to Connecticut Monday to play the Sun and try to get their first back-to-back win of the season. The game tips off at 7 p.m.

The 2024 Summer Olympics starts in Paris on July 26.