Caitlin Clark reacts to Indy hosting the WNBA All-Star Game

Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark celebrates in the second half of a WNBA basketball game against the Dallas Wings, Wednesday, July 17, 2024, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The 2025 WNBA All-Star Game is headed to Indianapolis.

When Tyrese Halliburton made the All-Star team last season for the Pacers when the NBA All-Star Game was in Indianapolis, he “carried the torch” for the city.

Clark was asked if she would be the “mayor” of All-Star Weekend like Haliburton was.

“No, I’ll be hiding,” Clark said, laughing. “I’m just happy I’ll be able to sleep in my own bed, if I’m lucky enough to be an All-Star again.”

Clark is really happy for the Fever organization and for the city of Indianapolis, saying that it’s a testament to how well they both have supported the team throughout the year.

“We’ve had a ton of fans on the road, had a ton of fans every single game at home,” Clark said. “It’s been sold out. You can just feel the buzz and excitement. So, I don’t think there was a better place for the All-Star Game to go next year. I think everybody knew that. So, I know they’re going to do everything they can to make this All-Star (Game) the best there has ever been in WNBA history.”

“They’re going to spend a lot of time and resources into making it special, and not only for the athletes that are chosen to represent their franchises, but for the city that has given so much and for the fans that have given a lot.”

Clark is already excited, despite it being a year away. She said, laughing, that she’s sure her family is already planning for the weekend.

Clark and the Fever got off to a lightning fast start in the second half of the season, defeating the Mercury 98-89 at home on Friday.

Clark was on fire from the start, scoring 13 points in the first quarter. She finished the game with 29 points and 10 assists.

The Fever return to action on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. against the Seattle Storm at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.