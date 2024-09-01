Caitlin Clark scores 28, Fever overcome Arike Ogunbowale’s record-tying 9 3s and beat Wings

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) shoots as Dallas Wings' Jacy Sheldon (4) and Natasha Howard, right, defend in the first half of a WNBA basketball game Sunday, Sept. 1, 2024, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Caitlin Clark had 28 points and 12 assists and the Indiana Fever overcame a record-tying nine 3-pointers from Arike Ogunbowale in a 100-93 victory over the Dallas Wings on Sunday.

Kelsey Mitchell scored 36 points, including a 3 that gave the Fever a four-point lead with 1:58 remaining in a meeting of teams that entered the game with matching three-game winning streaks.

Ogunbowale finished 9 of 16 from long range — beating her previous career best of seven 3s — and scored 34 points. The All-Star Game MVP missed two attempts at a record 10th 3, including one with the Wings trailing by six in the final minute.

Ogunbowale tied the record for 3s held by Mitchell (2019) and Seattle’s Jewell Loyd (2023).

Clark was coming off career-high 31 points in win over fellow rookie of the year contender Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky. She set a WNBA record with 19 assists in her first regular-season visit to Texas in the game before the Olympic break.

The Fever (17-16) are sixth in the league standings, while the Wings (9-23) are near the bottom.

After making her eighth 3-pointer in the third quarter, Ogunbowale was called for a foul for not giving Kelsey Mitchell a landing area on a 3.

The Wings challenged, and lost, which led to Ogunbowale getting a technical foul. The Fever scored five points on that possession, cutting their deficit to 67-64 after Dallas had taken its biggest lead at 64-55 less than two minutes earlier.

Mitchell added two free throws after her crucial 3 as the Fever scored eight consecutive points for a 99-91 lead with 39 seconds remaining.

Satou Sabally scored 25 points, and Natasha Howard had 18 points and nine assists for the Wings. NaLyssa Smith had 14 points and eight rebounds for Indiana.