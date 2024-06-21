Caitlin Clark second in All-Star voting after first round

NEW YORK (WISH) — Fever star Caitlin Clark is second in All-Star voting after the first round of fan voting. She trails only A’Ja Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces.

Clark has 216,427 total votes, barely behind Wilson for the top spot, who has 217,773.

Aliyah Boston, Clark’s fever teammate, is third overall in voting with 171,864.

All-Stars are selected through a combination of fan voting (50 percent), current WNBA players (25 percent), and a national panel of broadcasters and sportswriters (25 percent).

The WNBA All-Star Game is on Saturday, July 20 at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, the home of the Phoenix Mercury.

Clark is 16th in the league in points per game (16.3) and is fourth in the league in assists per game (6.2). She is also first in the league in turnovers per game (5.5).

Boston has been on a tear recently, winning Eastern Conference Player of the Week on Tuesday. She followed that up with a 22 point game against the Mystics on Wednesday.

This would be Boston’s second All-Star selection. She was named an All-Star in her rookie season last year.

This would be Clark’s first All-Star selection.

The Fever have two other players in the top 20 of fan voting, with forward NaLyssa Smith at 17th and guard Kelsey Mitchell at 18th.

The Fever will take their three game winning streak to Atlanta to face off against the Dream on Friday night. The started their winning streak by beating the Dream 94-81 on Thursday, June 13.

The game will tip off at 7:30 p.m.