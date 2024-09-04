Caitlin Clark wins 2 awards in August

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) reacts after missing a 3-point shot against the Connecticut Sun during the fourth quarter of a WNBA basketball game, Tuesday, May 14, 2024, in Uncasville, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Caitlin Clark added to her long list of accolades on Wednesday, picking up two awards for the month of August.

She was named Eastern Conference Player of the Month and WNBA Rookie of the Month.

This is Clark’s third Rookie of the month (May and July) and her first Eastern Conference Player of the Month.

In August, Clark racked up 24 points per game, 8.5 assists per game and 5.2 rebounds per game. She led all WNBA players in assists for the month, and is leading the league in assists per game for the entire season with 8.4 per game.

Clark also leads all rookies in points per game, steals per game, free throw percentage, and minutes per game.

The Fever had a 5-1 record in August, which helped Fever head coach Christie Sides win WNBA Coach of the Month.

These award comes one day after Clark was named Eastern Conference Player of the Week for the second week in a row.

The Fever clinched a playoff spot on Tuesday night, their first playoff appearance since 2016. They currently sit in the six seed if the playoffs started on Wednesday, and would play against the Minnesota Lynx in the first round. They have a half game lead on the Phoenix Mercury for that sixth spot, and are three games behind the Storm to improve to the fifth seed.

The Fever start a six-game homestand on Wednesday night, playing the Los Angeles Sparks at 7 p.m.