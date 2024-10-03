Caitlin Clark wins WNBA Rookie of the Year

Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark celebrates in the second half of a WNBA basketball game against the Dallas Wings, Wednesday, July 17, 2024, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Caitlin Clark has been named the 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year.

Clark had one of the best rookie seasons in history, averaging 19.2 points per game, 5.7 rebounds per game, and 8.4 assists per game.

Clark received 66 of the 67 votes, with the one other vote going to Angel Reese of the Chicago Sky.

“I am incredibly honored to be named Rookie of the Year, but more than that, I am grateful to everyone that supported me throughout this past season – my family and friends, my teammates, the Fever organization and everyone that cheered us on all season. I am so proud of what we accomplished and so excited for what the future holds,” Clark said in a press release.

Clark is the first rookie in WNBA history to lead the league in assists per game and broke the WNBA record with 337 assists this season.

Clark shattered multiple rookie records, including the most points by a rookie, most assists by a rookie, and the most three-pointers by a rookie. Clark also became the first rookie to record a triple-double (she recorded two on the season) and set the single-game record record for assists with 19.

She also led the league in three-pointers made with 122.

This is the second straight season that a Fever player has won the award, with Aliyah Boston winning last season.

She helped lead the Fever to the playoffs for the first time since 2016 and a seven win improvement from last season.

The Fever’s season ultimately ended in the first round of the playoffs, where they were defeated by the Connecticut Sun.

